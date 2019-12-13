|
|
James Nakatsu
Mesa - James "Jimmy" Masashi Nakatsu, born December 11, 1935 in Tempe, AZ entered final resting December 12, 2019 in Mesa, AZ at the age of 84. Jimmy was an Arizona native, residing in Mesa.
Jimmy was 1 of 9 siblings born to Japanese-Americans, Koryo and Tomi Nakatsu. Growing up in AZ during WWII posed many challenges. Despite this, Jimmy thrived in the community, graduating Tempe High and enlisting in the Army. After his service in the military, Jimmy moved to California to start a landscaping business, but his parents dream of a vegetable market and purchase of 17 acres of land in Tempe brought Jimmy back to AZ. He continued to work and help grow the Nakatsu Ranch Market until the sale in 1983. Jimmy then moved his family to Mesa and continued to work with small ranch markets until his late retirement.
Jimmy was witty with a dry sense of humor, loved watching sports, eating, and spending time with the people he loved. He is survived by 3 daughters and their spouses, 2 granddaughters, 6 grandsons, 2 great granddaughters, 2 sisters, and several nieces and nephews.
Services for Jimmy will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens, 4310 E Southern Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85042. Viewing will begin at 3:00 PM, funeral service at 4:00 PM, with a reception to follow.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019