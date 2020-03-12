|
James Neil McCoy
Mesa - James Neil McCoy, age 70, of Mesa, Arizona passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Promise Hospital in Mesa, Arizona. He was born May 6, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio to Lowell and Alice (Miller) McCoy of Washington C. H., Ohio. He was a 1967 graduate of Washington High School in Washington C.H., Ohio.
He served his country as a member of the US Navy from 11/4/1967 until 9/17/1971. He also served his country aboard the USS America during the Viet Nam conflict.
He enjoyed traveling, poker, jumble puzzles, cooking, and his beloved Harley.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Debra McCoy; two children, Katreanne (Shane) Cahill, and Teara McCoy; one grandchild Isaiah McCoy; two sisters, Joyce Jones and Eunice Russell both of Washington C.H., Ohio; several nieces and nephews including Chris Williams and his wife Heather and their daughter Cheyenne; and his beloved canine companions Kendra and Hunter. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Phyllis Milks.
His request was to be buried at sea in Key West, Florida where he was stationed prior to his time aboard the USS America.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Phoenix, Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2020