James Nelson Daudet
James Nelson Daudet, 72, born on February 24, 1948 in Aruba.
Devoted husband, father and servant of the Lord lost his battle with cancer on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
He strived to make the best of every situation regardless of the
obstacles. James dedicated his life to his family and lived every day with joy and happiness. His hobbies included playing his Hammond organ, hot rods, camping and sending time with those he loved. James is survived by his wife Karen, his son Jeff (Nichole) with their two grandsons Hudson and Bronson and his oldest son Tim and his sister Carol (Steve).
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. with a Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Interment will follow at Paradise Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 26 to May 27, 2020.