James Olen DavisNew River - James Olen Davis of New River, AZ. - born October 26, 1955, Dumas, Texas, passed away August 14, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona.Survived by his wife Heather Davis, Son Jason Davis (Zach), daughters Michelle Benham (Brian), Janelle Davis-Moldavskiy (Rus), Brothers Richard Davis (Ann-Marie), Phillip Davis, Quinton Davis (Carol), and sister Letha Davis-Witter (Bruce), 8 grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews.James is preceded in death by his parents, Scott and Juliet Davis, brother Justin Davis , sister Shari O'Laughlin, brothers-in-law Gilbert O'Laughlin III, and Bruce Witter.James was a CPL in the United States Marine Corp serving between January 7, 1974 to January 6, 1977 and the Marine Corp Reserve until December 27, 1979.James had a love for playing his guitar, singing, camping, country music, western movies, and the Dallas Cowboys.On August 28, 2020 a procession will start at 0815 at Heritage Funeral Chapel @ 6830 West Thunderbird Road, Peoria, AZ. 85381.The Patriot Guard will be providing the escort to The Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Arizona @ 23029 North Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ. 85024, where military honors will be held at 9:00 am.You are welcome to join the procession at 8:00 am at Heritage Funeral Chapel or you are welcome to go directly to the Veterans Memorial Cemetery.