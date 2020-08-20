1/1
James Olen Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Olen Davis

New River - James Olen Davis of New River, AZ. - born October 26, 1955, Dumas, Texas, passed away August 14, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona.

Survived by his wife Heather Davis, Son Jason Davis (Zach), daughters Michelle Benham (Brian), Janelle Davis-Moldavskiy (Rus), Brothers Richard Davis (Ann-Marie), Phillip Davis, Quinton Davis (Carol), and sister Letha Davis-Witter (Bruce), 8 grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews.

James is preceded in death by his parents, Scott and Juliet Davis, brother Justin Davis , sister Shari O'Laughlin, brothers-in-law Gilbert O'Laughlin III, and Bruce Witter.

James was a CPL in the United States Marine Corp serving between January 7, 1974 to January 6, 1977 and the Marine Corp Reserve until December 27, 1979.

James had a love for playing his guitar, singing, camping, country music, western movies, and the Dallas Cowboys.

On August 28, 2020 a procession will start at 0815 at Heritage Funeral Chapel @ 6830 West Thunderbird Road, Peoria, AZ. 85381.

The Patriot Guard will be providing the escort to The Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Arizona @ 23029 North Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ. 85024, where military honors will be held at 9:00 am.

You are welcome to join the procession at 8:00 am at Heritage Funeral Chapel or you are welcome to go directly to the Veterans Memorial Cemetery.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
623-974-3671
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved