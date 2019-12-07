|
|
James Otis
Tempe - James Deming Otis passed away on December 3, 2019 at age 77 while a resident of Maricopa, Arizona. A former practicing litigation attorney in New Hampshire and retired Arizona private fiduciary licensed by the Arizona Supreme Court served distinctively as a guardian and conservator for the elderly. Jim was born in Manchester October 7, 1942 the son of Edith Ford Otis LeBrun and George Dimitrios Soulakiotis Otis and lived in the family home at 3 Silver Avenue Hooksett, NH. Jim graduated from Hooksett Village Elementary School in 1956 and attended Manchester High School Central graduating in June 1960. After graduation Jim enlisted in the US Air Force Strategic Air Command where he served in Morocco North Africa and other State side locations. Upon being honorably discharged from the United States Air Force April 24, 1964 Jim returned home, married and went to Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester New York where he received a Bachelor of Science with a major in graphic arts and business management. After graduating in 1969 Jim went to work for Kimberly Clark Corp in Neenah, WI and then transferred to their Chicago regional office. In 1972 Jim moved to Waseca, MN and while working days at Brown Printing Company went to Law School nights at Hamline University in St Paul, MN. Upon graduating in 1976 Jim took and passed the Minnesota bar examination and then moved back to his home state of New Hampshire where he took the New Hampshire bar examination and was admitted to practice in 1977, and had a very successful general law practice for the next 20 years. Jim was a proud member of the sons of the American Revolution ID number 194576 and stems from a long line of family history with his 4th Great Grandfather Colonel James Ford of Hudson, NH a Revolutionary War hero and Patriot who fought at the battle of Bunker Hill and was wounded in the Battle of Bennington on August 16, 1777. Additionally Jim during his youth spent a large amount of time working on his Grandfather Ira Deming Ford's Farm in Litchfield NH doing all the things that farmers do and listening to stories about his revolutionary ancestry. He is survived by two children Lauren Louise Otis Robinson of Ft Lauderdale, FL and Nathan Michael Otis who lives in Auburn CA. Jim also is the proud Grandfather of Christopher and Gavin Otis also of Auburn CA. Sadly Jim's older son Christopher James Otis predeceased him June 15, 2002.Jim will be laid to rest beside his son Christopher at the family burial lot at Franklin Cemetery 31 Thompson Park Franklin, NH in the spring of 2020.
A viewing will be held on December 10, 2019 from 12:00-2:00 pm followed by a 2:00 pm service at Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens, 4310 East Southern Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85042.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, 2019