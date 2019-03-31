|
|
James "Skip" Plapp
- - James "Skip" Plapp, age 70, died at home on Sunday, March 24th surrounded by loving family and friends. Skip was born in Winona, Minnesota to Otto "Jack" Plapp and Bonnie (Adank) Plapp in 1948, and was the eldest of three children. Skip joined the U.S. Navy in 1968 and had planned on making it his career. However, he left the Navy in 1976 to care for his young daughter.
Skip met the love of his life, Veronica (Dumais) Plapp in 1989. They blended their families and created 30 years of memories with their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Skip is survived by his wife, Veronica Plapp, siblings, Steve Plapp (Suzy) and Connie Jensen (Dennis Bruvold), children, Angela Poland (Guy), Cynthia Bush (Michael), Heather Savard, grandchildren, Alex and Emma Poland, Christopher Bush (Tilly), Desiree Bush (Fiancé: Brandon), Chelsea Bush (Fiancé: Chris), Emily Savard, great grandchildren, Henry and Charlie Bush, and so many other loving family members and friends.
Skip was a dreamer and a planner, and had an immeasurable amount of passion and interest in so many things. He spent his career in computer-related positions, retiring as an Oracle DBA for the State of Arizona. However, closest to his heart was riding Harleys, veteran organizations, playing Santa, and performing weddings, funerals, and baptisms. He was a member of the American Legion Post 12 and established the Legion Riders chapter at Post 105 in 2007, as well as serving as the Finance Manager and Bar Manager for a time. He was also invited to be a member of The Forty & Eight in Wickenburg.
Skip will most be remembered for his storytelling and ability to talk to anyone, at anytime, about anything. This gift will long be treasured by all who knew and loved him, and his stories and love of life will live on.
A service will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona at 10:30am on April 4, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 6th from 3pm-7pm. Please contact his family for additional details. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley or the Arizona Humane Society.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 31, 2019