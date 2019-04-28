|
|
James "Jim" Preston Hay, 83, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Jim was born July 10, 1935, in Fort Worth, Texas to Ollie and Ila Hay. He graduated from Technical High School in 1953 and went on to the University of Texas in Austin. He met Leta Daniel, the sister of a neighbor, and their lives were forever changed. Forsaking college, Jim married Leta on September 21,1956 and they set out to make a life together. Their early days were spent moving from place to place for better jobs until landing in Phoenix Arizona. Jim's early career was in the Title business, then Real Estate, and then Commercial Real Estate Investment Properties while co-operating an upholstery shop on the side. Along the way, Jim and Leta had 5 children. In 1984, Jim "cashed out" from commercial real estate and started his "retirement" business, Phoenix Bolt, with Leta and their son, Kevin. Phoenix Bolt continued as a Mom and Pop shop until Leta passed in 2006 when it was transitioned to son Keith, and Jim retired. Jim and Leta were married 49 years when she passed.
Jim played a lot of golf in his time. He was also an avid book reader and story teller. He liked to visit Texas, enjoying the company of family and friends whenever he could. He liked watching sports with good friend Paul Zimmerman and they shared opinions and predictions on many an occasion.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, his wife, daughter Kathy Hay, and grandson Michael "JR" Zimmerman.
Jim is survived by children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many other relations and friends.
A private graveside service will be held at Desdemona Cemetery in Desdemona, TX on May 25th at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to in his name. in Fort Worth provided much needed services for Jim when he was a young boy. He has always been grateful for the help they provided him and would be proud donations continue in his name.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019