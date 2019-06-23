|
James Ray Wegener
Phoenix - James Ray Wegener, 72, a longtime resident of Phoenix, AZ was born 1/1947, died 5/2019 due to complications from thrombosis and diabetes. He served in the U.S. Army 1966-1969, was a retired veteran. Loved the outdoors, camping, hiking, hunting, fishing, bicycling. He loved artwork - painting, carving leatherwork and custom gunstocks. Predeceased by his father Herman F. Wegener and mother Eula Francis Wegener. Survived by brothers Charles F. Wegener of Clarksville, TN, Robert P. Wegener of Maricopa, AZ; sister Suzanne Johnson of Scottsdale, AZ; aunt Merle Hames from Boaz, AL; and uncle Gerald Ogburn of Cullman, AL. A military honors service will be at 10:00am Friday June 28, 2019 at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix 85024. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019