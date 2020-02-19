Services
Phoenix - James Robert Conde', born in Phoenix, Arizona on February 25, 1936 went to be with his loving mother, Thelma June in Heaven on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Kent and 3rd generation Arizonan mother, Thelma June Miller. He is survived by sisters Virginia Hutter and Nancy Watkins, children Tammy and Teri, three grandchildren, niece Catherine and two nephews John and James.

James spent over 30 years in the insurance sales industry and served on the National Board of the American Society of Chartered Life Underwriters. He served as President of many civic business' and professional organizations. James founded Grand Canyon Financial Services Corporation, as well as Match Mates of America and Conde' Construction Company. He authored and published three books and served in the United States Air Force.

James Conde' will be missed by all who seek the American Dream.

A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
