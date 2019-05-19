|
James "Jim" Robert Culveyhouse
Claremont, NH - James (Jim) Robert Culveyhouse, 97, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019 at Sullivan County Nursing Home. He was born in Gary, Indiana, a graduate of Indiana University, a diehard Notre Dame fan and was commissioned as an Executive Officer in the US Navy. His assignment was a LST 527 (landing ship tank) and he served at Omaha Beach, Normandy on D-Day. Jim loved the game of golf and teaching the game to newcomers. However, his greatest enjoyment was spending time with family and he was especially proud of his grandchildren. He is survived by his daughter, Shawn Herzog, son-in-law Dr. Alex Herzog and two grandchildren Prescott and Aubree. He was predeceased by his wife, Rita L (Quinlan) Culveyhouse and son, James (Jim) K. Culveyhouse and his parents. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 330 W. Coral Gables Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023 with Committal Service with Military Honors to follow at 1:00 pm at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024. Online condolences can be given at www.shadowmountainmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019