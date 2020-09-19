1/1
James Robert Pearsall
1946 - 2020
James Robert Pearsall

Sun City - James Robert Pearsall, age 73, died on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife Beverly (Winn) Pearsall. He was born on October 10, 1946, in Peoria, Illinois, to Lawrence (LW) and Beatrice (Hauschildz) Pearsall. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Roland. He is survived by his sisters Pam (Kevin) Monk and Beth Pearsall (Jim Morrison). He is also survived by his daughters Jill(Sean) Holihan, and Sarah Austin and their children Noah & Ben Holihan and Zachary, Emma and Zoe Austin.

A graduate of Peoria High School and the University of Illinois, Jim began his career as a typewriter repairman for IBM, eventually starting his own repair business. He sold out to his partners to work full-time at the Air National Guard, where he could spend more of his time around airplanes, his major passion. He served in the Air National Guard for 30 years and retired as a Major. A lifelong member of the International Plastic Modelers Society, Jim utilized his degree in history along with his love for aircraft to serve as the IPMS executive board's Historian and Publications Director in his later years.

Since his retirement he enjoyed Travel, building model planes, spending time with his many friends, reading and spoiling his two fur babies, ANGEL & BELLA.

JIM will be greatly missed by his wife Beverly (Bev) Winn and their many family & friends.

A CELEBRATION OF LIFE WILL BE HELD AT THE ARIZONA VETERANS MEMORIAL CEMETERY ON October 9, 2020, 12:30 p.m. Advantage (Golden Door) 623-979-7111 is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Arizona Humane Society in Jim's name.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 19 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Celebration of Life
12:30 PM
THE ARIZONA VETERANS MEMORIAL CEMETERY
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
11211 Michigan Ave
Youngtown, AZ 85363
6239797111
