James Robert (Bob) Wade
Glendale - James Robert (Bob) Wade, 83, passed away with his children by his side, October 24, 2020. He was born in El Paso Texas to George and Lorrine Wade on September 7, 1937. He worked in the electrical field for over 40 years working for El Paso Gas and Electric in Texas, Southern California Edison in California and retiring in Arizona after 31 years with Arizona Public Service Co. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and oldest sister Madonna. He leaves behind his 3 children; Gena Wade, Lance Wade (Kathy), Scott Wade (Debbie), 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, his older brother Joel Wade, youngest sister Phyllis Wilson, many nieces and nephews and both of his ex-wives Beverly Wade and Marylou Wade who remained good friends. Bob was loved by all and will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
