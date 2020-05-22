James Roger Kooistra, Jr



Aka Jim, Pops, Dad and Grandpa



Age 73 passed away peacefully at home in his sleep Wednesday, 5/20/2020 having completed the full circle of life. He was born in Grand Rapids, MI on 5/20/1947 to his parents Catherine and James Roger Kooistra, SR. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Barbara Scheerer Kooistra, his sister Judy Sepik and her husband Tim Sepik, his son Clifton James Kooistra and his wife Julie Kooistra, his son James Benjamin Kooistra, three daughters Stacy Kooistra, Karin Kooistra and Jennifer Kooistra-Florez and her husband Carlos Florez, as well as four grandchildren Aleia Metzler, Krystle Gonyo and her husband Eric Gonyo, Madison Kooistra, and Kelly Kooistra. Jim was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a lover of sports and was the first to announce his .650 batting average that he held through the age of 65. He was well known for turning a triple into a single; calling for a runner upon contact! He was extremely knowledgeable and cherished history of any kind and enjoyed sharing his stories with family and friends. An avid Jeopardy watcher, Jim would delight in sharing any newfound information he didn't already know. Services will be scheduled at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona when it is safe for extended family and friends to gather together to celebrate his life.









