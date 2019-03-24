Services
James Samuel "Jim" Braatelien

James Samuel "Jim" Braatelien Obituary
James Samuel "Jim" Braatelien

Phoenix - 82, Sailed away on March 4th, 2019.

Jim was a Plumber, an adventurer, an outdoors man, and explorer most of his life. He loved the sea. He loved music, poetry, and history. He loved spending time with his family.

He attended Phoenix Union High school, graduated from Pipe Trades school. He was in the Coast Guard Reserve and Navy.

He was a member of U.A. Local 469, The Masonic Lodge, and the Shriners.

He was active in politics and ran for state representative in 1963.

Jim is preceded in death by his father Edwin H Sr. mother Leila, brother Edwin, nephew Siever, and son in law James Rich.

Jim is survived by son James T. (Lucila), daughters Nancy and Karen (Nathan), wife Sharon, grandchildren Mason, Francis, Samuel, Devlin, Lana, Zachary, Josiah, James I., Adam, Josie, Caleb, Nephews Thomas and Martin, brother Dale, Sisters Gloria and Holly, and many loved family members and friends.

Open memorial service April 5th, 10am, at Greenwood Memory Lawn Serenity Chapel.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2019
