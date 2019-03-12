|
|
James "Dutch" Schwartz
Scottsdale - James "Dutch" Schwartz, 86, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away after a long illness on March 8, 2019. Dutch was born on May 28, 1932 in Covington, KY to Leo and Sadie Schwartz and was one of 11 children. After graduating from Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH he joined the Marine Corps and was stationed in Camp LeJeune, NC. Dutch married his wife of 63 years, Paula in 1956 and together they had 4 children. After moving to Phoenix in 1966, Dutch fell in love with the Wild West and the desert lifestyle. After pursuing a career in corporate life, he opted to follow his passion of woodworking and bought Craftsmen in Wood Mfg. in 1981. Together with his son Jim Jr., Dutch built the company into a premier Southwestern door supplier. The company had the honor of building the altar for Pope John Paul II's visit to Arizona in 1987. He will be remembered for being a devoted husband and father, devout Catholic, and talented artist and craftsman. He always enjoyed a good Kentucky bourbon, a desert hike in the rain, and his beloved Jeep Wrangler that provided him with adventure and peace with nature. He is survived by his wife Paula, son Jim Jr., daughter Dayna, and 5 grandchildren. He will be reunited in heaven with his deceased daughters Carolyn and Lisa.
A memorial mass and service will be held at Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to St. Vincent DePaul at stvincentdepaul.net/give
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019