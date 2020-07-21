James Scott HensleyPhoenix - October 4, 1954 - May 30, 2020Scott was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and the family relocated to Scottsdale the summer of 1965.He attended Kiva Elementary and Saguaro High Schools. Scott loved baseball and played with the Kiva/Kaibab Little League and on the varsity team for Saguaro. He was active in the Boy Scouts and became an Eagle Scout with Troop 441 at Valley Presbyterian Church.Scott initially attended ASU where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. He is remembered by his brothers as being funny, sincere, and someone they could depend on if they ever needed help. After receiving his degree in Business Administration from NAU, he joined Informatics, Inc. in Phoenix, where he rose to lead the Business Services team. Scott remained in the technology industry and also worked for CSS, Minisoft, and Elite Data Systems, all focused on solutions for the legal industry. Throughout his work career, Scott was known for his work ethic, leadership, and sense of humor. Scott remained close to both his work colleagues and his fraternity brothers. He continued to participate in reunions and social activities long after leaving those organizations.Scott was preceded in death by his parents, James Earl and Wilma Wells Hensley. He is survived by his sister Robin O'Connor (Mark), niece Lindsey Miesen (Chad), nephew Matthew O'Connor, and great nephew Connor Miesen.Scott's warm smile, engaging laugh, and wonderful sense of humor will be missed by all. He was laid to rest in a private ceremony with the hope that a Celebration of Life can be held in the future.