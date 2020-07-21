1/1
James Scott Hensley
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Scott Hensley

Phoenix - October 4, 1954 - May 30, 2020

Scott was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and the family relocated to Scottsdale the summer of 1965.

He attended Kiva Elementary and Saguaro High Schools. Scott loved baseball and played with the Kiva/Kaibab Little League and on the varsity team for Saguaro. He was active in the Boy Scouts and became an Eagle Scout with Troop 441 at Valley Presbyterian Church.

Scott initially attended ASU where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. He is remembered by his brothers as being funny, sincere, and someone they could depend on if they ever needed help. After receiving his degree in Business Administration from NAU, he joined Informatics, Inc. in Phoenix, where he rose to lead the Business Services team. Scott remained in the technology industry and also worked for CSS, Minisoft, and Elite Data Systems, all focused on solutions for the legal industry. Throughout his work career, Scott was known for his work ethic, leadership, and sense of humor. Scott remained close to both his work colleagues and his fraternity brothers. He continued to participate in reunions and social activities long after leaving those organizations.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents, James Earl and Wilma Wells Hensley. He is survived by his sister Robin O'Connor (Mark), niece Lindsey Miesen (Chad), nephew Matthew O'Connor, and great nephew Connor Miesen.

Scott's warm smile, engaging laugh, and wonderful sense of humor will be missed by all. He was laid to rest in a private ceremony with the hope that a Celebration of Life can be held in the future.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 21 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Messinger Mortuaries Indian School Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
We were friends at Kiva & Saguaro High School. We played baseball & we in Boy Scouting together. We were childhood friends. Fond memories of Scott.
Jeff Burr
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved