James Stergio Apostolina
James Stergio Apostolina, 92, died Tuesday, Dec 24th, 2019 at the Del Web Medical Center in Sun City West, AZ.
James leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Helen Apostolina (nee Theodore); his daughter Christine Apostolina Beirne (Kevin); son Stephen Apostolina (Karen); son Michael Apostolina (Nic Garcia); three grandchildren, four great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews; and a sister Frances Muhlenbruch (Gil). James was predeceased by his parents Stergio and Lucie Apostolina, brother Alexander Apostolina and grandson Alexander Beirne.
Born in East Orange, NJ, the middle child of immigrants - Stergio Apostolina (Greece) and Lucie Bouessel (France) - James was raised in Jersey City, NY with his older brother Alexander and his younger sister Frances.
James had many jobs starting at age 8, including newsboy, slaughterhouse worker, longshoreman, barge worker, soda jerk and many more. He was a veteran of two wars, serving in the Army and Navy in WWII and later The Korean War. Thereafter, he earned a bachelor's degree from Michigan Tech as a Metallurgical Engineer, studied law and later became President of several large corporations. Post retirement he worked as a consultant in Turkey, Russia, and Croatia. Some of the companies he worked at include: Reynolds Metals, Canadian British Aluminum, Olin, Ormet, Alu-Suisse, American Can and Advanced Aluminum Products, Inc., the latter which he founded along with two other partners in Hammond, Indiana.
James met his wife, Helen Theodore in Corpus Christi, Texas while working at Reynolds Metals and the two wed in 1955 after a brief courtship. They shared a love of opera, golf, tennis, bridge, traveling internationally and their toy poodles Angel, Button and Teddi. James also had a lifelong passion for reading. He collected books, mostly on history - ancient history being a particular focus. He loved opera, fine dining, tending to his flowers, exercising at the gym, playing the violin and studying ancient Greek. He was a Master Duplicate Bridge player and competed in many tournaments. He was a strong believer that one could accomplish almost anything if they put their minds to it, a belief he has passed on to his children and later generations. He will be greatly missed.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, January 4 at 9:30am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 19002 N. 128th Ave, Sun City West, Az.
