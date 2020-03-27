|
|
Dr. James T. (Ted) Perry
It is with great sadness that the family of Dr. James T. (Ted) Perry announces his passing on March 17, 2020. His life was dedicated to education, culminating with the honor of having Perry High School in Gilbert being named after him.
Ted was born in Halls, TN on Nov. 21, 1929. Ted attended the University of TN Jr. College, Tennessee Polytechnic (B.S. in Agricultural Education 1952). He went on to receive his PhD in Education from ASU in 1971.
Ted married Virginia Hale in 1952 and then enlisted in the Navy, attending Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI and served in Panama during his stint. He was discharged in 1956 with the rank Lieutenant Junior Grade and served in the Navy Reserve until 1963. He began his teaching career in Clarksville, TN. This was followed by a move in 1956 to Winslow AZ, prompted by viewing photos in AZ Highways. After a year in Winslow he moved his family to Chandler and began his 34 year career with the Chandler Unified School District. He taught science at Chandler Jr High for 9 years before being appointed principal there for 3 years. In 1967 he became Assistant Superintendent and in 1976 was hired as Superintendent of Chandler Public schools.
In his 15 years as superintendent, Ted always stressed that the students should come first. He "took a small, average, non-achieving school district and turned it into a district highly recognized for its excellence nationwide". During his tenure the population in Chandler boomed and Ted was widely praised as being "visionary and groundbreaking" in making sure that the district excelled. His belief in public education never waivered and demanded that his schools continually look for ways to improve. He is credited with keeping ahead of advances in computer technology and in accelerated programs such as International Baccalaureate, a direct result of his influence. He received the AZ Distinguished Administrator Award in 1991.
After his retirement in 1992, he and his second wife Arlene McIntyre spent their time enjoying golf, hiking and the outdoors, buying a second home in Overgaard AZ. He was preceded in death by his first wife Virginia Hale Perry (1995), his wife Arlene Bradley McIntyre (2019), his parents William and Mary, brother William and sister Juanita. He is survived by his three children: James "Mike" Perry (Debbie), Marsha Perry Bartel, William "Gregg" Perry (Jeanne), six grandchildren: Kathryn Perry Mercer (Joseph), Nicholas Bartel (Amanda), Bryan Perry, Jacob Bartel (Cameryn), Alexander Perry, Emily Perry and his brother Wendell "Inky" Perry (Tillie).
A memorial service will be announced at a future date. Donations in memory of Ted may be made to the James T. Perry Scholarship fund through the Chandler Education Foundation at 1525 W. Frye Rd., Chandler, AZ 85224. Donations can also be accepted online through their website at: https://www.chandleredfoundation.org/get-involved/investined.html.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020