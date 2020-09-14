James Thomas Wood



Chicago, IL - James Thomas Wood, 90, of Chandler, Arizona, went to be with the Lord on March 19, 2020.



He was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 16, 1930 and is the fourth of six children, to Chester Leon Wood and Rose Eileen (Yerkes) Wood. He was married to Donna Beryl Fuller on October 2, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois.



Jim and Donna moved to Arizona in 1964 to raise their 4 children. In 1965, together they founded their family business, Accurate Air Conditioning. Their legacy continues as their children still run the business to this day.



After Donna's passing, Jim remarried to Judith Anne Huber on November 3, 2012 and they had 7 ½ wonderful years together.



Jim loved softball, was a season ticket holder of the Arizona Cardinals for 30 years and had a passion for Marlin fishing in Hawaii. In 2014, at the age of 85, Jim was the oldest fisherman ever to win the Fire Cracker Tournament in Hawaii with his 662 ½lb catch of a Blue Marlin. His catch is proudly displayed in his office at Accurate Air.



He is predeceased by his wife, Donna, his parents and four siblings.



Jim is survived by his wife Judy, his children, James Thomas Wood II, (Shannon), Sandra Lee Zurick (Tom), William Chester Wood and Mildred Eileen Cutruzzula (Sam), his stepchildren, Jeff Huber (Martha), Greg Huber (Ann) and Robyn Huber-Klingerman (Kirt), 11 grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and his sister, Dorothy Miller.



Memorial Services will be announced at a later time.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store