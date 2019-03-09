|
James "Vic" Victor Smallwood
Mesa - James "Vic" Victor Smallwood passed away February 27, 2019 in Mesa, surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 10, 1941, in La Grange, Georgia to Edgar and Elizabeth Smallwood.
Vic served in the US Navy for 25 years as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal expert and retired as a LCDR. He heroically served several tours in Vietnam. After retiring from the Navy, he worked at Unidynamics and Pacific Scientific.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As a loving father and grandfather he was dedicated to his family, church and community and was known and loved by many.
He is survived by his wife Virginia, 13 children, 55 grandchildren, 66 great grandchildren and two sisters. He was preceded in death by his wife Aldean, his parents, one sister and four brothers.
A funeral service will be held from 10 to 11:30 AM on March 11, 2019 at the LDS Church, 7752 E McDowell Rd, in Mesa.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 9, 2019