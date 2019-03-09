Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
LDS Church
7752 E McDowell Rd
Mesa, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for James Smallwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Victor "Vic" Smallwood


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Victor "Vic" Smallwood Obituary
James "Vic" Victor Smallwood

Mesa - James "Vic" Victor Smallwood passed away February 27, 2019 in Mesa, surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 10, 1941, in La Grange, Georgia to Edgar and Elizabeth Smallwood.

Vic served in the US Navy for 25 years as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal expert and retired as a LCDR. He heroically served several tours in Vietnam. After retiring from the Navy, he worked at Unidynamics and Pacific Scientific.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As a loving father and grandfather he was dedicated to his family, church and community and was known and loved by many.

He is survived by his wife Virginia, 13 children, 55 grandchildren, 66 great grandchildren and two sisters. He was preceded in death by his wife Aldean, his parents, one sister and four brothers.

A funeral service will be held from 10 to 11:30 AM on March 11, 2019 at the LDS Church, 7752 E McDowell Rd, in Mesa.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.