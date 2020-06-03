James Vincent Panebianco



Scottsdale - James (Jimmy) Vincent Panebianco, of Scottsdale, was born January 16th 1932 in Greenpoint Brooklyn, New York died of complications on June 1st in Hospice; with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joesphine (Jay), his son Andrew and daughter Antoinette and her husband, Art Thorne. Jimmy was born in the USA but spent his formative years working on his fathers farm in Bari, Italy. At the age of 17 and following the end of WWII, Jimmy returned to America. He worked as an "iceman" and then later in a foundry in Greenpoint. He met and married Jay in 1952 and lived in Bensonhursts Brooklyn until they moved to Brentwood, Long Island, NY in 1967. With that move, Jimmy, realized a lifelong dream to own his own home and later began his own pizzeria in Brentwood. In 1973, he moved the family to Scottsdale, Az and again set up his own pizzeria called Hobo Pizza in Mesa. Following the sale of his business he worked at the Smitty's Grocery chain making speciality pizza's and trained others at that craft for all Smitty's locations. After that Jimmy worked with Tommy Morano a well known restauranteur in many of Tommy's fine restaurants. Jimmy finally retired in 2001, and spent the rest of his life with his beloved wife and they hosted many holiday get togethers in their Scottsdale home. Services to be held on Saturday, June 13th at 11 am at Messinger Mortuaries, 7601 E. Indian School RoadScottsdale, AZ 85251 Phone 480-945-9521









