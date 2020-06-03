James Vincent Panebianco
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Vincent Panebianco

Scottsdale - James (Jimmy) Vincent Panebianco, of Scottsdale, was born January 16th 1932 in Greenpoint Brooklyn, New York died of complications on June 1st in Hospice; with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joesphine (Jay), his son Andrew and daughter Antoinette and her husband, Art Thorne. Jimmy was born in the USA but spent his formative years working on his fathers farm in Bari, Italy. At the age of 17 and following the end of WWII, Jimmy returned to America. He worked as an "iceman" and then later in a foundry in Greenpoint. He met and married Jay in 1952 and lived in Bensonhursts Brooklyn until they moved to Brentwood, Long Island, NY in 1967. With that move, Jimmy, realized a lifelong dream to own his own home and later began his own pizzeria in Brentwood. In 1973, he moved the family to Scottsdale, Az and again set up his own pizzeria called Hobo Pizza in Mesa. Following the sale of his business he worked at the Smitty's Grocery chain making speciality pizza's and trained others at that craft for all Smitty's locations. After that Jimmy worked with Tommy Morano a well known restauranteur in many of Tommy's fine restaurants. Jimmy finally retired in 2001, and spent the rest of his life with his beloved wife and they hosted many holiday get togethers in their Scottsdale home. Services to be held on Saturday, June 13th at 11 am at Messinger Mortuaries, 7601 E. Indian School RoadScottsdale, AZ 85251 Phone 480-945-9521




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 3 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Service
11:00 AM
Messinger Mortuaries
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved