James W. Mayse



Phoenix - James W. Mayse, age 76, passed away on 7/14/20. He is survived by his wife Mardi, daughter Leigh and son Brian (Becky), grandchildren Cade, Addison and Connor. He is also survived by his sisters Doris and Hattie. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Fred Jr and Bobby. No services will be held.









