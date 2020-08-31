Dr. James W. Saurbier



Phoenix - Dr. James W. Saurbier, 73, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was born on November 3, 1946, in York, PA, to James and Lucile Saurbier. He worked as Head of the Psychology Department at the State Hospital in Phoenix until retiring. Jim is survived by his sisters, Jean Strickland and Carol Jenkins, both of Garden Grove, CA. Interment on Saturday, September 12, 2020, Best Funeral Services, Peoria, AZ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store