Dr. James W. Saurbier
Dr. James W. Saurbier

Phoenix - Dr. James W. Saurbier, 73, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was born on November 3, 1946, in York, PA, to James and Lucile Saurbier. He worked as Head of the Psychology Department at the State Hospital in Phoenix until retiring. Jim is survived by his sisters, Jean Strickland and Carol Jenkins, both of Garden Grove, CA. Interment on Saturday, September 12, 2020, Best Funeral Services, Peoria, AZ.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 31 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Best Funeral Services, Inc.
9380 West Peoria Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345
(623) 486-1955
