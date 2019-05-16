|
James Wallace Smith, age 79, passed away on Saturday, May 04, 2019 in Avondale, Arizona. He was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico and his parents were James and Margaret (Hubble) Smith. He joined the U.S. Army in 1957 and was honorably discharged. Wally then began a lifelong career as a certified welder for 53 years specializing in all types of steel construction and accumulating great expertise along the way.
Wally enjoyed hiking in the Sandia Mountains, biking, and going to the movies. He also liked weightlifting and boxing, when he was younger, and was a classic car enthusiast. He was very devout and read the Bible every day. Wally loved to help others. He led by example and possessed a great sense of humor. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
He is survived by his two daughters: Karla Gonzales and Monica Hansen, former spouse Maria Vega, three grandchildren: Adam Gonzales, Chantel Gonzales, and Brock Hansen, sisters Judy Clouse and Patty Walker, nieces Tara Delgado and Jenny Walker, nephews Anson Walker and Aaron Walker as well as extended family.
Arrangements were provided by Abel Funeral Services.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 16, 2019