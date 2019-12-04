|
James Walter ("Wally") Jordan
James Walter ("Wally") Jordan departed this mortal coil on November 30th, 2019, taking leave of an extraordinary life. Wally was born in Sun Valley, Idaho on September 29th, 1947, and in the 72 years that followed, he came into many titles on his abundant adventures through the world: Naval veteran, mechanic, machinist, golfer, bartender, jack of all trades, bon vivant, and (in the eyes of some) "mischievous imp". Wally had an infectious laugh, a big smile, impeccable fashion sense, and a way with people that endeared him to everyone he met. Wally is survived by daughter Jennifer Jordan, companion Donna Jordan, sister Karen LaFever, brother Rush Jordan, nephews Morgan and Shaun, niece Tegan, and far too many friends to count. His body may be gone, but his soul lives on in everyone he knew, and he shall always be remembered with love. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019