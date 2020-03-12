|
James Weldon Bunting
On Friday, March 6, 2020, James Weldon Bunting, passed at age 86. He is survived by his children, Kay Davis (Jim), Diane Drake (Rich), Jim Bunting Jr. (Marcia), stepdaughter Kelly Tinker (Trey), sister Shirley Sandlin, 5 grandchildren, Dan, Chrissy, Richard, Michael, Brittany and 7 great grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents J.W. and Mattie, three brothers, one sister and his loving wife Dorothy of 48 years. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1' o'clock at the home of his granddaughter, Chrissy. Contact the family member or friend of the deceased for directions.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020