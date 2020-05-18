James William Cragen



James (Jim) was born in March 1933 in Martinsville, IN and died in Phoenix in May 2020. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jo (Bobbie) and his 3 children: Dee, Stacy (Dave), and Brad (Wanda). He is also survived by his 4 granddaughters: Samantha, Cassandra, Sally and Olivia, plus one great-grandson Henry. Jim is also survived by 2 brothers Kenneth in Indiana, and Sam in Montana. The Cragens were members of Desert Christian Fellowship Church in Phoenix.



Jim graduated from Lincoln Christian College in Illinois and Arizona State University with a Master's Degree in Education. He taught in the Washington School District in Phoenix until his retirement in 1989. He and his family enjoyed traveling, camping, and cruises after retirement. He will be missed by all of them and his friends.



Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life/Memorial Service will be held at a later date.









