|
|
James William Lewis
New River - James William Lewis of New River, AZ passed away on August 12, 2019 peacefully and surrounded by family and friends. James was born January 27, 1937 in Los Angeles, CA. He had a career as a sales executive in the wine industry, most notably 17 years with Almaden Vineyards, then founded a Southern California based wine brokerage firm, Vin West International that he lead until his death. He married Marie A. Lewis of Los Angeles, CA in 1961, together they had four children; Kenneth Lewis, Phoenix AZ; Maureen Lewis, Mission Viejo CA; Irene Lewis-McCormick, Boca Raton FL; and Erin Guest, Anthem AZ. Together they had six grandchildren, Madeline and Delaney McCormick of Huxley, IA; Connor and Brandon Guest of Anthem AZ; Victor James and Austin Alonzo of Plano TX. Together James and Marie had a 49-year marriage, concluding with her death in 2011.
James married Carol McIlroy of New River, AZ in 2013. James was the epitome of integrity, friendliness and hospitality. He truly cared about others and had an eternal positive, forward thinking vision for life. He truly was a righteous man. His celebration of life mass will be at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Catholic church in Anthem, AZ on September 28, 2019 at 9:45am. Internment will be at San Fernando Mission Catholic Cemetery in Mission Hills, CA on October 18, at 11 a.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 22, 2019