James William Saturno
Mesa - Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, Jim Saturno passed away peacefully June 10th, 2020.
Jimmy would often say he lived a great life and had no regrets. He loved his family and friends and they loved him. "I already have all that I want, what could I possibly need?" was a phrase he used often. He loved his wife of 67 years with all his heart.
He always had a story to tell and he would make sure he told them all. Some people just tell stories though, he made and lived them. With a tremendous sense of humor, he filled a room with laughter, always. If he wasn't telling you how proud of his kids or grandkids he was, he'd be telling you a joke. If you had the opportunity to have a beer with him, you took it.
Joan and Jim decided to move the entire family, sight unseen, to Arizona in 1969, perhaps the biggest gamble of his life, and that is saying something!
Jimmy coached youth sports in both New York and Arizona and had an impact on many lives.
Jimmy always had a strong work ethic starting at a very early age. If he wasn't early he was late. He was never late. A U.S. Navy Veteran, retired U.S. Postal Service carrier after 35 years, Law Courier, and his final job that brought him much joy up until his passing, lunchroom attendant at Hale Elementary School in Mesa, where he was known as "Mr. Jim".
Survived by his Wife: Joan, Daughter: Elinor Saturno (El Paso, TX), Sons: Michael (Mukilteo, WA), David (Lynn) (Fountain Hills, AZ), PJ (Tara) (Scottsdale, AZ), Sister: Dolores Szymanoski (Glendale, AZ), Brothers: Danny- deceased (Beverly) (Tina, Anna, Angela, Johnny) (Liverpool, NY), Johnny (Trudie) (Marlo, Trudie, Robbie) (West Palm Beach, FL), Gary (Laurie) (Kristie, Joanna, Danielle) (Camillus, NY), Tommy (Kellie) (Katie,Tommy) (Ft Myers, FL), Phillip (Liverpool, NY), Granddaughters: Jackie (Richard) Simpson (Frisco, TX), Jamie (JD) Witte (Celina, TX), Grandsons: Jeff (Seattle, WA), Brock (Raleigh, NC), Cooper (Scottsdale, AZ), Great-Grandsons: Judah Witte, Josh Witte (Celina, TX), Nephews: John Szymanoski (Sun City, AZ), Robert (Michelle) (Esperance, NY), all of his New York Cousins and LA Nieces and Nephews: Bianka,Tanya, Sevan, Aren. All the many and most loved AZ and NY families and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring him with a donation to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of your choice. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Mesa - Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, Jim Saturno passed away peacefully June 10th, 2020.
Jimmy would often say he lived a great life and had no regrets. He loved his family and friends and they loved him. "I already have all that I want, what could I possibly need?" was a phrase he used often. He loved his wife of 67 years with all his heart.
He always had a story to tell and he would make sure he told them all. Some people just tell stories though, he made and lived them. With a tremendous sense of humor, he filled a room with laughter, always. If he wasn't telling you how proud of his kids or grandkids he was, he'd be telling you a joke. If you had the opportunity to have a beer with him, you took it.
Joan and Jim decided to move the entire family, sight unseen, to Arizona in 1969, perhaps the biggest gamble of his life, and that is saying something!
Jimmy coached youth sports in both New York and Arizona and had an impact on many lives.
Jimmy always had a strong work ethic starting at a very early age. If he wasn't early he was late. He was never late. A U.S. Navy Veteran, retired U.S. Postal Service carrier after 35 years, Law Courier, and his final job that brought him much joy up until his passing, lunchroom attendant at Hale Elementary School in Mesa, where he was known as "Mr. Jim".
Survived by his Wife: Joan, Daughter: Elinor Saturno (El Paso, TX), Sons: Michael (Mukilteo, WA), David (Lynn) (Fountain Hills, AZ), PJ (Tara) (Scottsdale, AZ), Sister: Dolores Szymanoski (Glendale, AZ), Brothers: Danny- deceased (Beverly) (Tina, Anna, Angela, Johnny) (Liverpool, NY), Johnny (Trudie) (Marlo, Trudie, Robbie) (West Palm Beach, FL), Gary (Laurie) (Kristie, Joanna, Danielle) (Camillus, NY), Tommy (Kellie) (Katie,Tommy) (Ft Myers, FL), Phillip (Liverpool, NY), Granddaughters: Jackie (Richard) Simpson (Frisco, TX), Jamie (JD) Witte (Celina, TX), Grandsons: Jeff (Seattle, WA), Brock (Raleigh, NC), Cooper (Scottsdale, AZ), Great-Grandsons: Judah Witte, Josh Witte (Celina, TX), Nephews: John Szymanoski (Sun City, AZ), Robert (Michelle) (Esperance, NY), all of his New York Cousins and LA Nieces and Nephews: Bianka,Tanya, Sevan, Aren. All the many and most loved AZ and NY families and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring him with a donation to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of your choice. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.