Service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Helen's Catholic Church
5510 W. Cholla St.
Glendale, AZ
Peoria - James Williams, 84, of Peoria, AZ, passed away peacefully on February 17th, 2019. He was born in Washington, D.C. on January 22, 1935. He is survived by Linda, his wife of 29 years. He leaves behind 4 children, 5 grandsons, and 1 great-granddaughter. He was an Air Force retiree, with 20 years of service, and a graduate of ASU. He spent many of his years with BCBS and AZ Probation Office. He was a proud member of the West Side Tremble Clefs, a choir comprised of those with Parkinson's disease. He was a member of Arizona Road Racers, Knights of Columbus, Arizona Foster Care Review Board, and TVA Veterans Club. He also volunteered with American Red Cross. Services will be held at St. Helen's Catholic Church, 5510 W. Cholla St. in Glendale, on Wednesday, February 27th at 10:00am. For additional information, please see www.heritagefuneralchapels.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019
