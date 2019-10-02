|
Reverend James (Jim) Willis Rabb
Green Valley - The Reverend James (Jim) Willis Rabb, 87, passed away surrounded by love on September 17, 2019. Jim was born in Seattle, Washington on July 29, 1932 and was the youngest of six children. Jim graduated from Ballard High School and received a BA and MA in history from the University of Washington. Jim furthered his education at Bethel Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota earning a Bachelors of Divinity in 1959. The previous year, 1958, he met his wife of 46 years, Kathleen Brenda Bordwell. Jim is survived by his children; Kimsley H Kelley(Rabb)and spouse Kerry, James K Rabb and spouse Monica, and Ian M Rabb and spouse Maggie. He also leaves five cherished grandchildren; Nicole, Jason, Kincaid, Sophie and Lucas.
Jim was pastor for the United Church of Christ for over 30 years and retired from Encanto Community Church in Phoenix, Arizona in 1998 where he served 16 years, he then continued as an interim pastor for three churches. Jim moved the Green Valley, Arizona in 2009. He enjoyed reading, walking, traveling to China and visits to the ocean. His friends from Ballard were always very special to him. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Encanto Community Church 2710 N 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019