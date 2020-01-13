Services
Phoenix - Jim Wing, 62, of Phoenix, Arizona and Dearborn Heights, Michigan, passed away January 9th, 2020. Jim was born in Detroit on September 19th, 1957 and graduated from Divine Child High School, and went on to star for the basketball team at Saginaw Valley State University. He amazed all who knew him overcoming challenges with strength, independence and perseverance. Jim loved his family above all else, and enjoyed living six months a year at his family cottage on the Tittabawassee River in Gladwin, Michigan. He loved all sports, boat rides, sitting in the sun and hanging out with his many friends. Jim is preceded in death by his parents Mary and Bob Wing. He is survived by his sister Cathy (Bill) Homuth and four brothers: Pat(Tina), Tim(Karen), Tom(Linda), and Mike(Jane), as well as four nieces: Dani, Casey, Ayla, Meghan and three nephews: Brian, Adam, Noah and one grand nephew Luke. He was a tall man in every sense of the word and will be sorely missed by everyone who ever knew him. Online condolences may be left at www.hansenmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
