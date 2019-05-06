|
Phoenix - Jamie Ann (Lavelle) Nicholos, 64, born in Pittsburgh, PA. Resided in AZ, IN, WA, FL, and AK.
She is survived by 2 daughters Casandra in CO and Georgina in IN, and 8 siblings including Marilyn, Dianne, Michael, Carrie, Gregory and Barry in AZ, Pauline in OR., and Lesa in WA, as well as 12 nieces and nephews and 7 great nieces and nephews. Jamie worked in banking and car sales. She was a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Notre Dame teams. Jamie loved to dance and sing, tend her garden and read.
She will be missed by all her family and those many hearts she touched.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 6, 2019