Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie Nicholos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie Ann (Lavelle) Nicholos

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jamie Ann (Lavelle) Nicholos Obituary

Phoenix - Jamie Ann (Lavelle) Nicholos, 64, born in Pittsburgh, PA. Resided in AZ, IN, WA, FL, and AK.

She is survived by 2 daughters Casandra in CO and Georgina in IN, and 8 siblings including Marilyn, Dianne, Michael, Carrie, Gregory and Barry in AZ, Pauline in OR., and Lesa in WA, as well as 12 nieces and nephews and 7 great nieces and nephews. Jamie worked in banking and car sales. She was a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Notre Dame teams. Jamie loved to dance and sing, tend her garden and read.

She will be missed by all her family and those many hearts she touched.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.