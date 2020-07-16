Jan Ryan



Jan Ryan, 88 passed away on July 10, 2020. Born in Bismarck, North Dakota to Eve and Elmer Myhre, Jan was devoted to her family, loved cooking and travelling to visit family in Nevada, California and Ohio. Jan married James Ryan and together they lived in North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Ohio and Arizona. However, the Black Hills of South Dakota held a special place in her heart. Jan was a very active member of P.E.O. for many years, supporting young women by providing educational scholarships, grants and awards. She also loved playing bridge like her mother, 3 to 4 times a week. Jan is preceded in death by her husband, James Ryan, her parents, Eve and Elmer Myhre and her brother, Robert Myhre. She is survived by her brother, Patrick Myhre (Barbara), her children, Erin McCafferty (Patrick) and Patrick Ryan (Linda), and her grandchildren, Eileen McCafferty, Michael McCafferty, and Kelly McCafferty. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hospice of the Valley.









