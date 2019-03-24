|
Jane Ann Keever (Merriman)
Phoenix - Date of Birth: 12/10/1954
Date of Death: 03/11/2019
Jane Ann Keever (Merriman), age 64, passed away on March 11, 2019 at The Ryan House (Hospice) in Phoenix, Arizona. Jane was born December 10, 1954 in Muncie, Indiana to Jack Merriman and Mary Lou Steele(Merriman). Jane grew up in South Bend, Indiana. She attended and graduated from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana in 1976. Jane married Curt Keever of Indianapolis, Indiana in the year 1978. Jane and Curt moved to Phoenix, Arizona where they were happily married for 41 years. Jane loved the arts, music and spending time with her family. She also loved to sing with her sisters, as well as playing piano. Jane is survived by her spouse Curt, sons Nick and Derek (Renee E. Tindall) and grandson Nicholas Keever. Jane is also survived by parents Jim and Mary Lou Krider, along with siblings Martha Barberino, Susan Merriman, Mary Ellen Albaugh, Emily Talcott, Steven Merriman and David Merriman, she is also survived by many nieces and nephews. We will miss your love, compassion, and easy laugh. We love you.
Service Info: A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future at Jane's request. More info to follow.
Contributions: All donations should be sent to the
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019