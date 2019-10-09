Services
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Kasler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Ann Kelly Newman Kasler


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Ann Kelly Newman Kasler Obituary
Jane Ann Kelly Newman Kasler

Scottsdale - Jane was born on August 31, 1929 in Logansport, Indian to Edmin and Elizabeth Kelly. The family moved to Indianapolis in the middle 1930's. Jane attended grade school and graduated from Shortridge High School in June of 1947. She was very active while in high school and enjoyed a very social life.

She attended Butler University and married her husband, Joel E. Newman. Two daughters; Elizabeth and Emily followed. She has three grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Jane and her husband, Thomas, live in Legend Trail Golf Community. She was a member of the Legend Trail Women's Golf League and Book Club. Funeral and Memorial arrangements are pending.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now