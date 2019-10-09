|
Jane Ann Kelly Newman Kasler
Scottsdale - Jane was born on August 31, 1929 in Logansport, Indian to Edmin and Elizabeth Kelly. The family moved to Indianapolis in the middle 1930's. Jane attended grade school and graduated from Shortridge High School in June of 1947. She was very active while in high school and enjoyed a very social life.
She attended Butler University and married her husband, Joel E. Newman. Two daughters; Elizabeth and Emily followed. She has three grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Jane and her husband, Thomas, live in Legend Trail Golf Community. She was a member of the Legend Trail Women's Golf League and Book Club. Funeral and Memorial arrangements are pending.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019