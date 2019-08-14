|
|
Jane Anne Hoover
Tempe - Jane Anne Hoover, a longtime Tempe resident, died May 9th at Hospice of the Valley in Tempe. She was 65 years old. Jane was born in Phoenix, Arizona on October 2, 1953. She was a graduate of South Mountain High School. Jane is survived by sister Carol Franks, brother John, nieces Sarah and Janet, and nephew David. Jane was an animal lover (particularly cats), a Barbie collector, and avid participant in Special Olympics. A memorial service will be held for Jane on August 24th at 2:00 PM at Lakeshore Mortuary, 1815 S. Dobson Rd., Mesa, AZ. 85202.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, 2019