Services
Lakeshore Mortuary
1815 South Dobson Road
Mesa, AZ 85202
(480) 838-5639
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Lakeshore Mortuary
1815 South Dobson Road
Mesa, AZ 85202
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Hoover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Anne Hoover


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Anne Hoover Obituary
Jane Anne Hoover

Tempe - Jane Anne Hoover, a longtime Tempe resident, died May 9th at Hospice of the Valley in Tempe. She was 65 years old. Jane was born in Phoenix, Arizona on October 2, 1953. She was a graduate of South Mountain High School. Jane is survived by sister Carol Franks, brother John, nieces Sarah and Janet, and nephew David. Jane was an animal lover (particularly cats), a Barbie collector, and avid participant in Special Olympics. A memorial service will be held for Jane on August 24th at 2:00 PM at Lakeshore Mortuary, 1815 S. Dobson Rd., Mesa, AZ. 85202.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakeshore Mortuary
Download Now