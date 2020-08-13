Jane Bast Ferguson



Phoenix - Jane B. Ferguson passed away quietly in her sleep August 12, 2020. She was born September 15, 1922 in Sedalia, Missouri. She was the daughter of Dr. Thomas and Ruth Bast. She spent her childhood years in Sedalia and upon graduating from Smith Cotton High School attended the University of Central Missouri working toward a teaching degree as an Elementary Art Teacher. It was there she met her future husband Lester L. Ferguson who was going through pilot training in the United States Army Air Force at Whiteman Air Base near the University. They were married in June 1943 and were married for 50 years. It was while Les was overseas in the European Theater of WWII that she gave birth to their first son, Lee. After the war she and Les moved to Las Vegas, Nevada where Les was hired as a pilot by Bonanza Air Lines. It was at this time their second son, Stan was born. In February of 1953 the family moved to Phoenix, Arizona where she and family lived for the rest of her life. She was proceeded in death by both her parents, her younger brother, Tommy and her husband Les. She is survived by her oldest son Lee, youngest son Stan, daughter in law, Sakhon and two granddaughters, Katie and Kim. She was active with the Boy Scouts of America with her two sons and an active member of the school PTA. She was also very active with Phoenix Zoo as a volunteer in the Education Department and as a guide. Jane will be buried at Green Acres Memorial Cemetery next to her husband Les. Please make donations to, Hospice of the Valley, or the Phoenix Zoo. She will be greatly missed by her family and those who knew her.









