Jane F. Pearson
Scottsdale - Jane Aurelia Finnegan Carley Kerkhof 'Rockette' Pearson passed on March 27, 2019, two days after her 102nd birthday. Jane was born on March 25, 1917 in St. Louis, MO to Aurelia Hollis and John 'King' Finnegan. She began her modeling career at the age of 18 months when she was chosen as the Pevely Dairy baby and her photo adorned the side of the Pevely milk trucks. Jane trained as a dancer and spent four years with the Roxyettes at the Muni Opera in St. Louis. When the troupe left St. Louis for New York City and was renamed the Rockettes, Jane decided to hang up her toe shoes and remain in St. Louis. It was there that she met her first husband, and 'the love of her life', Dr. Walter Carley. Jane and Walt Carley moved to St Paul, MN where Jane worked as a fashion run-way and print model while they raised their only child, William 'Bill' Carley. Walt passed in 1963 and Jane married Dr. Arthur Kerkhof a few years later. Jane survived Dr. Kerkhof and married George Pearson. Jane and George moved from Minnesota to Scottsdale, AZ in the early 70s and were early members of Pinnacle Peak Country Club (PPCC). Jane became an avid golfer and had three hole-in-ones in her golfing career. She continued with her PPCC membership until her death. Jane volunteered at Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale for many years, where she staffed the information desk, and excelled in telling people 'where to go'. At the age of 96 Jane moved into Independent Living at the Vi at Grayhawk, where she assumed the self-created role of Chief Resident in Charge. Jane lived independently at the Vi until few weeks before her death. Beyond having extraordinarily good genes, Jane had a positive attitude, a keen sense of humor, and a love of, and interest in, people. And no matter what life threw her, she never, ever, gave up. Jane is survived by her son Bill Carley, daughter-in-law, Catherine Mackey, Dick and Dode Carley, John and Ann Finnegan and Tracey Finnegan.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 31, 2019