Jane HillPhoenix - Jane M. Hill, 84, of Phoenix, passed away on November 20, 2020.Jane was born in Merrill, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Morris and Rosella Moyer. She graduated from Merrill Senior High School and then worked in manufacturing and human resources. Jane married David L. Hill on June 6, 1959. They moved to Arizona with their three children in 1968. Jane enjoyed reading, writing, cooking, watching her favorite television shows and spending time with her family and friends.Survivors include her husband, David; three children, Brenda (Curtis), Cheryl (Michael) and Daniel (Melody); four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother; and two sisters-in-law.A private funeral service will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.