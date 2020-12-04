1/
Jane Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Hill

Phoenix - Jane M. Hill, 84, of Phoenix, passed away on November 20, 2020.

Jane was born in Merrill, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Morris and Rosella Moyer. She graduated from Merrill Senior High School and then worked in manufacturing and human resources. Jane married David L. Hill on June 6, 1959. They moved to Arizona with their three children in 1968. Jane enjoyed reading, writing, cooking, watching her favorite television shows and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, David; three children, Brenda (Curtis), Cheryl (Michael) and Daniel (Melody); four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother; and two sisters-in-law.

A private funeral service will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved