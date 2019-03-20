|
Jane Ione Johnson
Mesa - Jane Ione Heaton Johnson passed away March 15, 2019 at the home of her son, Darwin Johnson, in Peoria, Arizona at age ninety-two.
Jane was born October 24, 1926 in Moccasin, Arizona to Sterling and Myrtle White Heaton, a proud descendent of Mormon pioneers who settled the area. She grew up on the Arizona Strip, attending school in Fredonia, Arizona and Kanab, Utah. She was graduated from Dixie College (now Dixie State University), Utah. When her sweetheart, Woodrow Johnson, returned from World War II, they were married in St. George, Utah. They lived in Fredonia and Tempe, Arizona and Hines, Oregon before retiring to Mesa, Arizona.
Her greatest joys were found in family and faith. Jane was a devoted and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many leadership and support capacities. In their retirement years, she and Woodrow served a family history mission in Salt lake City, Utah. They are now reunited eternally.
After Woodrow passed away, she found happiness and companionship through marriage to Charles "Chick" Schlink in Mesa.
Jane was predeceased by husbands Woodrow and Charles, daughter Sharon (Chris) Hatch, son Brent and grandson William Rogers. She is survived by children Charleen (David) Thomas, Darwin (Sharon) Johnson, Kathy (Mike) Gomm and Jeanette (Earl) Rogers, son-in-law Christopher Hatch and brother Gene Heaton, twenty grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday, March 21 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 235 W 10th Avenue, Mesa. Another viewing will be held at the Church in Moccasin, Arizona at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 23 with a service in her memory at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at the Moccasin Cemetery. Meldrum Mortuary in Mesa is handling all arrangements.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 20, 2019