Services
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home - Plattsmouth
306 North 7th Street
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
402-296-4445
Service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
1124 N. 3rd St.
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
1933 - 2019
Jane Marie Schindler Obituary
Jane Marie Schindler

Plattsmouth, NE - Jane (Janie) Marie Schindler 86, daughter of Ernest and Edna (Klatt) Malohn was born in Toledo, OH on August 6, 1933 and passed away September 5, 2019 in Plattsmouth, NE.

She grew up and attended school in Toledo, Ohio. She married Charles A. Schindler and they moved the family to Phoenix in 1961.

Janie worked for the Scottsdale School system in the district office and then as a Para-Professional in the Special Education Department at Arcadia High School. In retirement, Janie worked five summers in Yellowstone National Park.

While living in Arizona she was active in her churches in Phoenix and Flagstaff as well as the Arizona Classic Jazz Society and the Flagstaff Friends of Traditional Music. Janie loved being involved with the arts, nature, and the education and character development of young people.

She is survived by her son Robert (Ruth) Schindler of Plattsmouth, NE and granddaughters, Katelyn Laflin and Sonya Schindler.

Janie was preceded in passing by her parents, husband Charles; son Charles Jr.; and a sister Joann Shultz.

Memorial gifts to A Christian Ministry in the National Parks, 9185 E. Kenyon Ave. Suite 230, Denver, CO 80237 (ACMNP.com/donate)

A time of remembrance will be included in the 11:00AM worship service at Grace Lutheran Church, 1124 N. 3rd St., Phoenix, AZ, on Sunday September 15th.

Arrangements By: Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home - Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445

Condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 11, 2019
