Jane Ordway
Scottsdale - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Jane Ordway who died on December 8, 2019. We rejoice in the happy memories that her 95 years enabled us.
She was born Jane Beck on November 30, 1924, the second youngest of seven children, to an adoring father William and a strict mother Mary. Her childhood was filled with wonder, she cherished and shared many memories of her siblings and friends. She enjoyed her primary and secondary education in parochial school. The great depression nixed any chance of college yet she was brilliantly smart, well read, and eloquent.
She stayed in her "Queen City" of Cincinnati, working at Proctor and Gamble rising through the ranks and became an executive's secretary in the Marketing Department. She was a fashionable dresser, a women's women, and a career woman far ahead of the times. An unfortunate affair of the heart and a somewhat misplaced desire to have children spurred her move to New Mexico. She married Francis Menapace and proceeded to have 5 children, whom she loved most of the time and did her best to raise. She was a great cook, homemaker, and had many good friends in Gallup. Francis loved her dearly yet alas, the marriage ended in divorce, after about 20 years.
She never lost her appreciation of the desert southwest, and spent many trips in the canyons and on the rivers. There was always a sunset, a forest or a vista to explore.
Inspired by one of Jane's rafting trips down the Grand Canyon a friend introduced Jane to the love of her life Nelson Ordway. She was a single mother of 40 something with 5 children, mostly teenagers, when Nelson wholeheartedly welcomed them into his life. Jane and Nelson married quickly. They shared a passion for travel and for each other that is almost impossible to achieve. They laughed out loud every day and relished in their good fortune for about 20 years, until Nelson sadly died.
The years for Jane since Nelson's death were "mostly happy" again for about 20 of them. She continued to cultivate nice friendships yet understandably over the years most of her friends have preceded her in passing as well as most of her siblings.
95 years is a long time, yet to those of us left now, not long enough.
Please mix a good martini and be happy to have known Jane Beck Menapace Ordway.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019