Jane Schlosberg
Scottsdale - Jane B. Schlosberg, age 85, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019 after a long illness due to a stroke. Jane is survived by Robert, her high-school sweetheart and loving and dedicated husband of 63 years, and her daughter Lynda of Lexington, MA. Jane is predeceased by her daughter Carol, her sister Barbara A. Tayes-Beaudoin, and her parents Eric and Ella (Nelson) Bergquist. Jane graduated high-school from Newton, MA, married and raised her two children in Weston, MA for 30 years and moved to Scottsdale, AZ with Robert where she was a resident for 33 years. Jane loved living in the valley and was a vital and dedicated volunteer of the Dessert Botanical Garden for 25 years. She enjoyed gardening, photography, sewing, building model airplanes, and was a great lover of cats. Visitation hours will be held on Thursday, April 11 from 4:00-8:00 pm at Messinger Indian School Mortuary, 7601, E. Indian School Road, Scottsdale, AZ. A memorial service and burial will be held in Weston, MA at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley (hov.org).
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 9, 2019