Services
Queen Of Heaven Mortuary
1562 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
(480) 892-3729
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Witte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Witte

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Witte Obituary
Jane Witte

Jane Witte, 88, passed from this life on Thursday, November 28, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born on August 6, 1931 in Evansville, Indiana.

Jane lived an amazing life most people could never imagine. She loved music, art, all things beautiful, reading, sumo wrestling, laughter and adventures. Although born in the USA, she traveled with her parents and brothers back to Tokyo prior to the outbreak of WWII and the subsequent firebombing of her home in Tokyo.

Being of dual citizenship by birth and speaking English gave her an advantage post war, and she was able to gain employment at the Tokyo Army Hospital where she met her future husband Valois Anthony Witte.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Linda Jane Morando (Steven); son, John Anthony Witte (Sherry); one and only granddaughter, Gina Elyse Morando. Jane is preceded in death by her husband Valois, parents, Ryo Ohara and Fuzu Iida Ohara, brothers, Paul, Bobby, and Hiroshi.

Cremation has taken place and a committal service and inurnment of cremated remains will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery 9925 West Thomas Road Avondale, Arizona 85392 where she will be laid to rest.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -