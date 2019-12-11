|
|
Jane Witte
Jane Witte, 88, passed from this life on Thursday, November 28, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born on August 6, 1931 in Evansville, Indiana.
Jane lived an amazing life most people could never imagine. She loved music, art, all things beautiful, reading, sumo wrestling, laughter and adventures. Although born in the USA, she traveled with her parents and brothers back to Tokyo prior to the outbreak of WWII and the subsequent firebombing of her home in Tokyo.
Being of dual citizenship by birth and speaking English gave her an advantage post war, and she was able to gain employment at the Tokyo Army Hospital where she met her future husband Valois Anthony Witte.
Jane is survived by her daughter, Linda Jane Morando (Steven); son, John Anthony Witte (Sherry); one and only granddaughter, Gina Elyse Morando. Jane is preceded in death by her husband Valois, parents, Ryo Ohara and Fuzu Iida Ohara, brothers, Paul, Bobby, and Hiroshi.
Cremation has taken place and a committal service and inurnment of cremated remains will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery 9925 West Thomas Road Avondale, Arizona 85392 where she will be laid to rest.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019