Services
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Desert Breeze Community Church
17600 N Black Canyon Hwy #101
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Anne (Bridgewater) Jones


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Anne (Bridgewater) Jones Obituary
Janet Anne Jones (Bridgewater)

- - Janet Anne Jones, 61, died from complications from Multiple Myeloma on Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 under the care of Hospice of the Valley. She was born in Arizona on September 29th, 1957 to parents James Bridgewater Sr.and Carmella Carlise Bridgewater. Janet graduated from Paradise Valley High School in 1975. She married her soulmate and best friend Bob Jones in 1999, who preceeded her in in death in 2015. Janet worked as a licensed C.N.A. and highly esteemed customer service representative at a well-known insurance agency. She was active in her church Desert Breeze Community Church and was a passionate dog lover and advocate. Additionally, Janet was a self-taught master gardener, rescuer of animals (and people), lover of life and all living things, spontaneous; she laughed often, was a huge fan of Tom Petty, and delighted in spending time with family and friends. Janet lived, loved, and laughed better than most. She is survived by her parents, James Bridgewater Sr. and fiancé Nancy Burcham, AZ, and Carmella Carlise, AZ., a son, Charles Jason Bryan, AZ, daughter Jessica DuBois, AZ, grandson, Gabriel Brooks-Evans, AZ, two brothers and sisters-in-law, James Jr. and Mary Bridgewater, AZ, , Joseph and Beth Bridgewater, AZ, one sister and brother-in-law, Jeannie and Jeff Fitzgerald, KS, and several nieces and nephews.

A service of celebration and remembrance will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at her church Desert Breeze Community Church with Pastor Ray Davis, 17600 N Black Canyon Hwy #101, Phoenix, AZ 85053, Phone: (602) 374-4588. Reception will be held after the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley AZ and Halo Animal Rescue Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.