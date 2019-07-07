|
|
Janet Anne Jones (Bridgewater)
- - Janet Anne Jones, 61, died from complications from Multiple Myeloma on Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 under the care of Hospice of the Valley. She was born in Arizona on September 29th, 1957 to parents James Bridgewater Sr.and Carmella Carlise Bridgewater. Janet graduated from Paradise Valley High School in 1975. She married her soulmate and best friend Bob Jones in 1999, who preceeded her in in death in 2015. Janet worked as a licensed C.N.A. and highly esteemed customer service representative at a well-known insurance agency. She was active in her church Desert Breeze Community Church and was a passionate dog lover and advocate. Additionally, Janet was a self-taught master gardener, rescuer of animals (and people), lover of life and all living things, spontaneous; she laughed often, was a huge fan of Tom Petty, and delighted in spending time with family and friends. Janet lived, loved, and laughed better than most. She is survived by her parents, James Bridgewater Sr. and fiancé Nancy Burcham, AZ, and Carmella Carlise, AZ., a son, Charles Jason Bryan, AZ, daughter Jessica DuBois, AZ, grandson, Gabriel Brooks-Evans, AZ, two brothers and sisters-in-law, James Jr. and Mary Bridgewater, AZ, , Joseph and Beth Bridgewater, AZ, one sister and brother-in-law, Jeannie and Jeff Fitzgerald, KS, and several nieces and nephews.
A service of celebration and remembrance will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at her church Desert Breeze Community Church with Pastor Ray Davis, 17600 N Black Canyon Hwy #101, Phoenix, AZ 85053, Phone: (602) 374-4588. Reception will be held after the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley AZ and Halo Animal Rescue Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 7, 2019