Janet Beverly (MacEwen) MacBride
Janet Beverly (MacEwen) MacBride (84) a Westbrook Village, Peoria resident passed away af ter a brief illness on December 2, 2019. She was born Mar.23, 1935 in Bethesda, Maryland to Lucille and Lloyd MacEwen. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years John MacBride, also of WBV, sons Kevin MacBride of Sahuarita, AZ., Scott MacBride and wife Carol of Denver, CO., and John (Jack) MacBride and wife Tatyana also of Denver. Grandchildren include Michael, Sean, Dillon, and Erica and one great grandson Dezi, all residing in the Denver area. She is also survived by a sister Lucille (MacEwen) Clore of Pt. St. Lucy, Florida, and half-brother George, of Florida, half-sister Grace and stepmother Irmela, of Maryland. She was predeceased by both parents and two younger brothers Gregory of Madison Wisc., and Bruce of the Washington D.C. metro area.
Janet was raised in Greenbelt, MD., a model community which was the brainchild of Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of FDR. Following school she started work for the Architect of the Capitol in the U.S. Senate Office Building in Washington. She married husband John in 1956. In 1957 shortly after he received his Commission in the Air Force she Traveled with him to the Canal Zone in Panama where eldest son Kevin was born. It was the first of what would become many household moves.
She returned to Maryland following their military tour of duty where sons Scott and John were born. Opportunity called the family to Oklahoma City in 1963. While there, Janet refined her interest in tax preparation and studied to become an enrolled IRS agent which she built into an ongoing business.
Another move took the family to far Western Wyoming and the small coal mining town of Kemmerer, where the bitter cold winters gave her time to refine her Bridge skills. Her tax business also prospered as many women preferred working with her rather than the only other tax person in town who also happened to be the town barber.
The family moved to Colorado in 1982. Janet branched out business-wise and formed a partnership with son Kevin to develop a retail music store and video arcade in Castle Rock. The business grew to 3 stores becoming one of the largest record retailers in the Denver metro area. In 1994, the family started to spend time in Phoenix as Snow Birds and became winter residents of Westbrook in 2004.
In 2000 Janet helped design a home which they built in the Powder Horn Golf resort near Sheridan, Wyoming. It became her favorite home of the 12 that they lived in, but in a concession to age, the family moved full time to Westbrook Village in 2010.
Janet had a certain presence about her of warmth and openness and a smile that lit up her entire face. She was well loved by her family and will be sorely missed.
The family plans to organize a memorial celebration of her life later this winter after Christmas. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the . at .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019