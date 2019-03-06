Resources
Janet Darlene Earhart


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phoenix - Feb 2, 1950 thru Feb 11, 2019.

Janet, born in Pittsburgh PA moved to Phoenix in 1981.

Janet had the rare quality of making everyone she met feel comfortable and valued. Laughter came easily and often. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Janet Earhart nee Palmer is survived by her spouse of twenty nine years, Marilynne Rapp, daughter Stacy Irwin, son-in-law Joe Irwin, Grandson Mason Irwin, Sister Arlene Miller, brother Donald Palmer, and dear friend who supported us thru this, Eva Golob.

Janet passed away gently on Monday night Feb 11,th.. A memorial of Janet's life will be held Saturday March 9th at 1:00. Call the family for further details.

Hospice of the Valley is the family's .
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 6, 2019
