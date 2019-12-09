|
Janet Fuller
Our Sister Janet Fuller, 86, has passed the bonds of this life and returned to be with her God, Savior and loved ones after a brief illness. She was born to Orin C and Faun Ellsworth Fuller and has three siblings, Ann Johnson (Ernest) deceased, Dena Spain ( Andrew) and Donald O. (Kay). She attended and graduated from Mesa High School when Mesa was still a small town with only on high school. Janet was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served where she was called. Her family, nieces and nephews and their families were always a focal point in her life. She loved to serve and help others when she could and most of all loved her friends with whom she could visit and spend time. To all who knew and loved Janet, thank you for your love, kindness and the blessing you have been in her life. You were truly special to her and greatly loved by her. We remember her kindly for all the good she has done and the blessings we have received because of her. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Dec. 20, 2019 at the Mesa City Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, 2019