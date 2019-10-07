|
|
Janet "Jan" Jacobsen
Glendale - Janet "Jan" Jacobsen died peacefully on September 29th, 2019 at the age of 89 in Glendale. She was surrounded by family and friends and listened to some of her favorite smooth jazz tunes as she passed. Jan was born Janet Lee Slater on October 2nd, 1929 in Tucson, Arizona to her father William R. Slater and mother Vera (Cordell) Slater, both of Kansas City, Missouri. "Will" was a WW1 veteran and worked for Southern Pacific Railroad in Tucson and Yuma for 50 years. Jan was an only child, but she enjoyed relationships with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jan attended Tucson High School and the University of Arizona, earning a BA in Education in 1951. She left small-town Tucson in 1955 and headed to Los Angeles where she landed a job with the LA Times. She met Valdemar "Val" Jacobsen from Pasadena, an Air Force veteran and UCLA engineering student. They married in April 1958 and had 3 daughters between LA and Oklahoma City and Tulsa where they moved for Val's career as a sales engineer. The marriage ended in divorce in 1966. Jan moved her 3 little girls to Phoenix in 1970. She worked as a job recruitment agent at Snelling Staffing Services for several years. In 1977 Jan joined First Interstate Bank (Wells Fargo) in the Trust department. All 3 of her daughters are college graduates. She retired in 1992. Jan enjoyed her retirement years spending time with family and caring for young grandchildren, traveling, visiting with friends, and listening to smooth jazz music. She cheerfully volunteered for many years at the Westside Food Bank Kids Café until she became too frail.
Jan is survived by her daughters Lisa (John) Jennison of Burlington, Iowa, Karen (Don) Brown, and Mara (David) Davenport, 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was loved dearly by all her family and friends and her sweet conversation will be missed. In lieu of a memorial service, as Jan requested, the family and a few friends gathered to share memories and bid her "bon voyage" in a joyful celebration of life.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019